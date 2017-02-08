Lockdown lifted at Beaufort Memorial Hospital

A lockdown at Beaufort Memorial Hospital was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter were found to be unsubstantiated, according to hospital staff.
The lockdown began shortly before 2 p.m. after a man reportedly claimed he had a gun in the emergency room, hospital spokesperson Courtney McDermott said.
Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said the man did not tell hospital staff that he had a gun as a means of threatening them, and the man does not face any charges.
The man became upset when he was told he would not be able to immediately see a doctor without registering, McDermott said. He then told a hospital employee that he had a gun, which was found to be false.
Security called 911 and law enforcement placed the hospital on lockdown for about 15 to 20 minutes while they determined the man was not armed, McDermott said.
The hospital was given the all clear Wednesday afternoon and there is no longer a safety risk, McDermott said.
“This is something we prepare for and it’s not something we take lightly,” McDermott said. “But we’re just glad that this time we didn’t have to deal with the real thing.”
This story will be updated.
Comments