U.S. Marshals, Jasper County deputies search for fugitive in Levy

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching in Levy for a man wanted on a kidnapping charge, according to Savannah television station WTOC.
U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a high-risk warrant Wednesday morning to 42-year-old Henry Marcelles Moore near his residence near Plantation Drive and Okatie Highway when he fled into the woods, sheriff’s office officials told Savannah television station WTOC.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that citizens avoid the area until the fugitive is apprehended, WTOC reports.
This story will be updated.
