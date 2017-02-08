Elementary school principal calls police about potential gun; no gun found

The M.C. Riley Elementary School principal called police Monday morning after hearing about a potential gun in the school, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 8 a.m., principal Adrienne Sutton heard from a student who received a text about another student bringing a gun to school, according to a police report.
Sutton notified police, gathered the involved students into her office and called parents before police arrived.
Sutton was “concerned for the children in the school,” an officer noted in the report.
A male student sent the text message, which was redacted from the report. His backpack was searched for contraband or weapons. None were found, the report said.
Sutton asked the boy’s mother to pick him up. When she arrived, police asked the mother if weapons were kept in the house. She said no, but mentioned the boy’s father has a pistol.
The mother called the father, who was working in Tennessee at the time of the incident, and confirmed the pistol was with the father, the report said.
The student will suspended for five days, the principal told police in the report.
Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster could not confirm the suspension because of federal privacy laws.
“We have to take every potential threat to student safety very seriously. In this case, there’s no evidence that students were ever in any actual danger,” Foster said.
