$27,000 in jewelry reported stolen from Sea Pines home

A Sea Pines resident called police Monday to report $27,000 worth of jewelry missing from her bedroom nightstand, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman told police she suspected the thief to be a white man working for a company she hired to repair damages her home sustained from Hurricane Matthew, the report said.
Her itemized list of missing jewelry included a $10,000 yellow gold tennis bracelet, two yellow gold bracelets encrusted with diamonds and a $3,000 pair of yellow gold hoop earrings.
The woman told police she already called the repair company to report the worker and said “they are working with her,” the report said.
An officer went to her home and swabbed the top drawer of her nightstand for DNA, the report said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments