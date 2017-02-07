Roommate takes off with Ford Mustang, disassembles car in Georgia, police say

Be careful when selecting a roommate.
A Bluffton man picked someone who allegedly stole his green 1998 Ford Mustang on Feb. 1, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s report.
The victim reported the car missing Saturday and told police he suspected the former roommate because he was “the only person who had access to the camper and knew where the keys to the vehicle were located,” he told police in the report.
The suspect had been living in the victim’s camper for about a month, the report said.
The man also reported 15 pairs of True Religion jeans, a silver Invictus watch and an assorted air conditioning tools missing from the camper.
The man contacted the suspect’s family, who told him his Mustang might be at a chop shop in Augusta, Ga., according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia and a deputy told the local deputies that the department was “familiar” with the suspect and had just contacted him on an unrelated criminal case, the report said.
A Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy found parts of the stolen vehicle at the suspect’s home. The deputy, however, could not locate the suspect.
