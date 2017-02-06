Second driver charged in Don Logana’s death

The second driver involved in the Nov. 20 crash that killed Savannah television anchor Don Logana has been charged with driving under the influence.
Erich Andrew Richter, 28, of Register, Ga, was charged by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the Highway Patrol.
Richter was the driver of the vehicle in which Logana rode as a backseat passenger before the 4 a.m. crash on U.S. 17 near the Georgia state line in Jasper County. Logana was an anchor for WTOC in Savannah.
Richter’s vehicle collided with a pickup truck driven by Cleveland Coleman, 31, who was traveling south in the northbound lane.
Coleman was found to be under the influence at the time of the crash and charged with felony DUI resulting in death and two separate counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to the Highway Patrol.
Last week, a warrant was signed by the governors of Georgia and South Carolina for Coleman’s extradition to Jasper County from Chatham County.
