This Hilton Head driver was pulled over for swerving. Now he's facing drug trafficking charges.

A man on Hilton Head Island was arrested Thursday after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly found 21 grams of suspected marijuana and 13.3 grams of suspected cocaine in his car.
Jovani Cuenca was charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana after law enforcement pulled over his silver Dodge Stratus on Gumtree Road for swerving in and out of lanes around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
In the report, deputies noted an “odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle” and that “Cuenca was shaking, breathing heavy and was sweating while it was approximately 60 degrees outside.”
While conducting a search of Cuenca’s vehicle, deputies found a glass jar containing marijuana, an Axe body spray can with a “stash” at the top containing a clear baggy of suspected cocaine, three clear bags of suspected cocaine on Cuenca’s person, a black digital scale with marijuana residue on it, an additional bag of marijuana and a clear bag filled with seven dime bags of suspected cocaine.
Cuenca was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,615.
