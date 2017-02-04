Drug raid at Crown Inn motel results in multiple charges against Hardeeville man

A raid at the Crown Inn motel on Whyte Hardee Boulevard early Saturday morning resulted in several drug charges against a Hardeeville man.
Alexander James, 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a control 2 substance after Hardeeville police and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies searched a motel room he was staying in around 4 a.m. Saturday. Law enforcement received information that James was selling drugs out of a room at the Crown Inn motel.
James could also face federal felony charges of possession of handguns. Police found a 9-millimeter and a .22 handgun in his room. He is being held in the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
