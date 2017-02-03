Islands Academy student charged with threatening a teacher

A student at Islands Academy in Beaufort is facing assault charges after he reportedly threatened to stab a teacher Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
A student at the alternative school, at 2900 Mink Point Boulevard, allegedly called a teacher profanities, threatened to “stick” her and warned she would get “knocked out,” a sheriff’s office crime report states.
Staff at the school, formerly called Right Choice School, told law enforcement that the teacher was attempting to help the student with his work and commented that if he didn’t pay attention she would no longer help him, according to the report.
The student then allegedly began to insult the teacher with profanities and told her to get ‘out of my face,’ the report states.
The teacher told deputies she wanted to press charges and the student was petitioned to family court on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, according to the report.
