‘I saw red:’ Woman rams husband’s car right in front of sheriff’s deputy

There are two things you probably shouldn’t do if you’re angry enough at your husband to ram his vehicle with your own.
First: Don’t do the ramming in the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center parking lot.
Second: Don’t do it if a sheriff’s deputy is standing nearby.
A South Carolina woman who “saw red” did both Thursday.
The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. when a man flagged down a sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of the county government complex at 100 Ribaut Road, a sheriff’s office report said. The complex includes the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the detention center and the county courthouse
The man reportedly told the deputy he had just got off the phone with his wife and had given her the address where he was, the report said.
As the two were talking, the wife roared into the parking lot in the couple’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee and rammed it into her husband’s car, the report states.
The man’s red Pontiac G8 appeared to collide with and damage another sedan in the parking lot, the report states.
The 32-year-old woman allegedly then leaped from the vehicle and attempted to punch her husband as the deputy stood between them, according to the report.
The woman was eventually subdued and placed into handcuffs by the deputy, according to the report.
After she was detained by police, officers report she admitted to running the Jeep into her husband’s car.
The couple were in an argument, she told officers, and said: “I saw red,” the deputy reported.
The woman was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center —conveniently less than 200 yards from where the incident occurred.
Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh
