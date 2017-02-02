Beaufort man dies in tree clearing accident

A Beaufort man lost his life Wednesday after a tree he was clearing on Spring Island fell on him, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel Watley, 47, died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso after a section of a rotted tree fell on him around 8:40 a.m. on Old Boathouse Lane, according to Deputy Coroner David Ott of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office.
Watley's body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy that was completed on Thursday.
Watley was working as an employee for the Spring Island Property Owner’s Association to clear debris from a lot, Bromage said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
