Man wanted in Hilton Head Island shooting returned to SC after Florida arrest

A man wanted in connection with a November shooting on Hilton Head Island was arrested in January after he was found in the Tampa, Fla., area.
Waldemar Gilyard, 28, is suspected in a Nov. 3 shooting near the Cool Cats Lounge where a victim was found with a gunshot wound, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff'a Office news release.
The victim has since recovered, the release said.
On Jan. 12, investigators for the United States Marshals Service located and arrested Gilyard.
Sheriff's Office investigators travelled to the Pinellas County Jail in Florida and took custody of Gilyard.
He was booked into the Beaufort County Defention Center and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun and discharging a firearm within town limits, the release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or any other criminal activity Gilyard may have been involved in may contact Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427.
Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
