Armed, hooded man robs Hilton Head gas station

An armed man got away after he held up a Hilton Head Island gas station at gunpoint on early Tuesday morning.
The suspect entered the Speedway on William Hilton Parkway around 5:08 a.m. wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white markings, blue tennis shoes with red and pink markings and a news boy style hat, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man, armed with a black pistol, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the store before he ran in an unknown direction, the release said.
Anyone with information about the robbery may contact Sgt. D. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
