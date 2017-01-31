Man charged following rash of Coligny Beach parking lot vehicle break ins

A deputy on patrol Jan. 25 after a recent string of vehicle break ins at Coligny Beach Park arrested a suspect after he was found rifling through a vehicle.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the Coligny Beach Parking lot around 2:15 p.m. when he passed a row of vehicles and saw a young man standing “suspiciously” at the back of a line of cars, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
As the deputy turned around in the parking lot to get another look, the young man allegedly entered the vehicle through an open door and was seen “rifling through the contents of the back seat,” the report said.
The deputy confronted the man who turned and dropped a cell phone and some change on the ground, the report said.
The man refused to the give the deputy his name.
The deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the owner’s name.
The man then said the car belonged to his cousin, but could not provide the deputy with the cousin’s name, the report said.
Deputies found a cell phone case, a Verizon SIM card, $160 in cash, $7.50 in change and three small green baggies with “whitish powdery residue” that tested positive for a cocaine base after the man consented to be searched, the report said.
The man was taken to the hospital for possibly ingesting some of the powder and, while there, admitted to three other thefts — one the same day and two others on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 — at the park.
The man was charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and four counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center’s website.
Caitlin Turner
