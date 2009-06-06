Death ends Bluffton man's dream of American citizenship

Gustavo "Gus" Melendez stood only 4 feet 6 inches tall, but the shadow he cast was much longer.
Friends and family remember him as a caring man who gave them an insight into his perspective on life through art. He painted landscapes and scenic views of lighthouses, and even accepted commissions from friends. Many of those paintings hang at Bluffton's G & J Equipment Rental where he worked for three years.
The art serves as a reminder to his coworkers about the friend they've lost, they said.
Melendez , 46, was found dead Wednesday night at an All Joy mobile home park after a Beaufort County Sheriff's deputy found his beloved moped parked on the road side and began searching for him.
"It's just a sad, sad, unexpected tragedy," said G & J owner Gahagan Patterson. "He was one of the guys who was everything you wanted in a friend and employee."
The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. An autopsy revealed Melendez showed no signs of trauma, and no cause of death has been determined.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner has called the death scene "odd," but had declined to elaborate beyond that.
Melendez 's brother, Vladimir, reported him missing Monday morning. The last time the two saw one another was after a May 31 church service at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church on Simmonsville Road.
"When someone you love goes missing you have all kinds of things running through your mind," Vladimir Melendez said Saturday. "Almost all of those things are terrifying to think about, but when one of them happens it's just too much."
The Melendez brothers have livednear one another for more than 20 years. Both escaped the violence of the civil war that racked El Salvador in the 1980s and fled to Houston, Vladimir Melendez said. Vladimir immigrated in 1980. Gus followed in 1984.
Gus then followed his brother to Bluffton in 2004 and began working as a janitor at M.C. Riley Elementary School, Vladimir said.
"The kids loved him," Patterson said. "You should have seen his face light up when they'd yell, 'Hey, Mr. Gus' and come running up to him. He loved it."
Gus Melendez came to Bluffton with a work visa and had recently applied for U.S. citizenship, Patterson said.
Becoming an American was Gus Melendez ' lifelong dream, Patterson was helping him reach it.
"He always wanted to be an American citizen and live in the country for the rest of his life," Patterson said.
"I guess now he'll get to stay forever."
