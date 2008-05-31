One suspect arrested, three sought in fatal Memorial Day shooting

An 18-year-old Bluffton man was arrested Thursday in connection with the Memorial Day shooting at Barker Field on Hilton Head Island that left a man dead, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
James Stanley Morgan Jones was charged as an accessory after the fact in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 27-year-old Lindon Ben Johnson of Springwood Villas.
Three other suspects remain at large, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Jesus Munoz, 18, of Plantation Point in Bluffton, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. His brother, Sergio Alexander Munoz, 17, also of Plantation Point, faces accessory after the fact charges, as does Kyle Patrick McCarthy, 15, of Woodlake Villas on Hilton Head.
Johnson , a native of Honduras, was shot at least once in the stomach by another Hispanic man in the parking lot of Barker Field on May 26, at about 7:30 p.m., according to a sheriff's report released Wednesday.
He was taken to Hilton Head Hospital, where he died of his wounds. An autopsy was performed Tuesday at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the results of which have not been made public.
Witnesses reported seeing a two-door black sedan with black tire rims and tinted windows near the crime scene, authorities said.
Friends have said that Johnson , who worked at a Hilton Head restaurant and was an avid soccer player, was targeted because he was from Honduras and his attacker is from Mexico. The Sheriff's Office has not substantiated that motive.
Capt. Toby McSwain said Friday the Sheriff's Office is receiving help from other agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
"We feel like we're getting close," he said.
The victim comes from a large family in Honduras, but has no relatives locally. Friends are attempting to raise about $6,000 to ship his body home. They set up the Lindon Ben Johnson Fund at Bank of America and are seeking contributions.
