Okatie man sentenced to life for wife's murder

It took a Beaufort County jury a little more than an hour to convict Jose Herrera Wednesday of the 2007 murder of his wife at their Okatie home.
Twenty minutes later, Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Herrera , who had grown his hair and wore turtlenecks to court to cover the obscenity-laced tattoos on his scalp and neck, showed no reaction when the verdict was announced. He also was found guilty of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and was sentenced to five years on that charge.
Over the three-day trial, jurors heard testimony from 18 prosecution witnesses who portrayed the 26-year-old as a man who turned to violence during an argument with his wife of six months.
The defense called no witnesses and entered no evidence.
Catherine Aust Herrera , 43, a former behavioral specialist at Okatie Elementary School and mother of a daughter who was then 11, died Sept. 16, 2007, after being shot in the back of the head.
Friends and investigators testified Tuesday and Wednesday that Jose and Catherine Herrera had been arguing the day of the shooting.
The most incriminating piece of evidence for the eight-man, four-woman jury were two 911 calls Jose Herrera made moments after firing the fatal shot, said juror Paul Cox of Bluffton. The two calls were played for jurors Tuesday.
During those recordings, Herrera told operators he came home and found his wife dead. He later told 911 dispatchers he was checking her pulse but found no signs of life. Investigators established that Jose Herrera was in fact disposing of the gun while talking to 911 dispatchers.
"He contradicted himself," Cox said. "He just flat out lied."
Duffie Stone, solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Beaufort County, said Herrera was a selfish husband who thought of his wife as property. Stone said Herrera shot her with malice "in his heart" and deserved to be convicted of murder.
"Catherine Herrera was defenseless," Stone said during his closing arguments. "And this act is defenseless."
Judge Cooper allowed the jury to consider finding Herrera guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter. That charge is used when a killing happens "in the heat of the moment," Cooper explained to the jury.
Lauren Carroway, Herrera 's court-appointed attorney, said in her closing arguments that the shooting was a regrettable act but wasn't intentional.
"Catherine Herrera is dead and Jose shot her. We're not disputing that," she said. "It's tragic, and if he could go back he wouldn't have done it.
"... But he would have had a plan if this was premeditated," she continued. "He just wanted the arguing to stop."
During sentencing, Catherine Herrera 's family asked the judge to hand down the toughest possible sentence.
"What truly sits at that defense table is a monster," Donna Kaminsky, Catherine Herrera 's sister, told Cooper. "Don't be fooled. ... He's a monster."
Kaminsky also said Jose Herrera 's clean-cut appearance was an effort to hide his "tattoos of hate" and fool the jury. Jose Herrera has a large tattoo that covers the front of his neck that reads "INGLEWOOD," and one on his head that reads "Breaking b------."
Family members, Solicitor Stone and defense attorneys declined to comment after the trial.
Jose Herrera did not testify and shook his head "no" when asked if he had anything to say during sentencing. He had no reaction when the judge announced his sentence.
But Catherine Herrera 's family did.
"Yes!" one family member shouted when the sentence was read. "We got him."
