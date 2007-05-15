Workers at shooting site return to bloodstains, bad memories

Alin Ratiu narrowly avoided being hit by a bullet last week when a subcontractor opened fire on his co-workers at a future Best Buy in greater Bluffton, killing two before taking his own life.
He shook his head in disbelief Monday as he described hearing gunfire. As he lowered his motorized lift last week he saw James Forrest Mobley, a Port Royal electrician, shoot Grady T. Bozeman, the site superintendent, and painter Rolando Matta.
Mobley then fired the Glock pistol in Ratiu's direction. Ratiu said a bullet whizzed inches from his face and hit a parked tanker truck, which has since been moved, but still has a shattered windshield.
"The first night, I can't sleep," said the 23-year-old stucco worker, a former champion amateur boxer, who supports his mother and three sisters in Romania. "I dream very bad things.
"I can't forget -- ever."
And he can't force himself to go inside the building, where the county's worst incident of workplace violence in memory occurred Thursday.
To men like Ratiu, memories of last week's rampage are still fresh. But work must go on to open the store by early fall, even though bullet holes and bloodstains remain.
A small fraction of the 80 construction workers returned Monday -- mainly employees who work outdoors.
They talked during breaks, sharing first-hand accounts, rumors and details they read in the newspaper. Most tried to keep busy, but described their job site as "eerie" and "very scary."
In the parking lot, Kristopher Lesh smoothed and patched a concrete curb that was quickly abandoned last week. He saw a man shot to death.
"I've got my own issues with the situation," he said. "It didn't really bother me and that bothers me."
On Monday, investigators offered no new details of the shooting. They said Mobley had an argument with Matta about painters being in the way. When Bozeman saw the painting crew sitting down, he told Matta not to worry about Mobley because "he's crazy," investigators said.
That's when Mobley pulled a pistol from his lunch pail and opened fire, sending workers fleeing. Within minutes all three men were dead.
Four days later, the general contractor, Atlanta-based Joe N. Guy Cos., sent a new superintendent. The remainder of the subcontractors are expected to gradually return this week.
"It has affected everyone emotionally, for sure, but I think everyone will be OK," said Robert Henson, the company's vice president. "I've known Grady for a long time, and I know he would have wanted people to move on.
"I can just hear him saying, 'Y'all get back to work.' "
