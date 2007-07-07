Man shot by woman's estranged husband, says Sheriff's Office

A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly argued with his estranged wife in front of her University Park home and then shot her male friend, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began just before 4 p.m. when Donald Mitchell arrived at the home of his wife, Regina Mitchell, 39, who lives on Southside Park Drive.
An argument broke out outside the home, the Sheriff's Office said, and Regina Mitchell went in the house. But Donald Mitchell, armed with a small-caliber handgun, forced his way in and continued the argument, according to the report.
At that point, Alphonso Bright , who was visiting Regina Mitchell, was shot in his side. Regina Mitchell also suffered a wound to her hand, but the Sheriff's Office said it was unclear how she got the injury.
A neighbor sitting in front of a nearby house after the incident said Regina Mitchell fled to his house to call 911 and then remained there until deputies arrived. The Sheriff's Office said the handgun was found at the scene.
Bright was taken to Coastal Carolina Medical Center, where the staff said he was transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center. His condition was not available.
Donald Mitchell fled the scene before the Sheriff's Office arrived, but deputies were able to contact him by phone. He agreed to meet the deputies at the Callawassie General Store, 1 Callawassie Drive, where he was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing on two counts of assault and battery with intent to kill and first-degree burglary.
