Clerks run out of their shoes to machete-wielding robber

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Jan. 15, 2017, engaged in an hourslong standoff with two alleged burglars who had barricaded themselves inside a Hilton head home, at 11 Periwinkle Lane. The SWAT members made entry into the home around 5 p.m., and took the suspects into custody. Four others inside were detained when authorities arrived on scene around 3 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release and neighbors. The identities of the suspects, and the charges they face, are not yet available, as the incident is under investigation.