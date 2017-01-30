Clerks run out of their shoes to machete-wielding robber

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017 armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man’s face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes, and a single white glove.
Yemassee Police Department

Crime & Public Safety

SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Jan. 15, 2017, engaged in an hourslong standoff with two alleged burglars who had barricaded themselves inside a Hilton head home, at 11 Periwinkle Lane. The SWAT members made entry into the home around 5 p.m., and took the suspects into custody. Four others inside were detained when authorities arrived on scene around 3 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release and neighbors. The identities of the suspects, and the charges they face, are not yet available, as the incident is under investigation.

Editor's Choice Videos