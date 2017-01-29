An orphaned camera bag in the woods was filled with interesting items, but no camera

A small camera bag was found behind Hilton Head Island’s north end post office Thursday night. It had anything but a camera inside.
A post office employee found the black nylon Kodak bag in the woods by the back driveway shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Inside the bag, the employee found the keys to a Mercedes, Beats by Dre headphones, equipment for an electronic vaporizer, a small amount of marijuana, a grinder and various other small items including permanent markers, small plastic bags, alcohol wipes and cotton swabs, according to the report. There was nothing inside the bag to identify the owner of any of the items, so they were taken into evidence.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
