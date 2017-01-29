Crime & Public Safety

January 29, 2017 11:09 AM

An orphaned camera bag in the woods was filled with interesting items, but no camera

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A small camera bag was found behind Hilton Head Island’s north end post office Thursday night. It had anything but a camera inside.

A post office employee found the black nylon Kodak bag in the woods by the back driveway shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Inside the bag, the employee found the keys to a Mercedes, Beats by Dre headphones, equipment for an electronic vaporizer, a small amount of marijuana, a grinder and various other small items including permanent markers, small plastic bags, alcohol wipes and cotton swabs, according to the report. There was nothing inside the bag to identify the owner of any of the items, so they were taken into evidence.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Crime & Public Safety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Report unfairly depicts DJJ

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos