Hotel employees were suspicious when a guest didn’t pick up his odorous package

A package addressed to a Hilton Head Island hotel guest didn’t quite make it to him when hotel employees smelled something funny.
A small United States Postal Service box was delivered to the Mariott Grande Ocean on Thursday and still hadn’t been picked up by the guest to whom it was addressed more than six hours later, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. A front desk receptionist and a security officer thought the package smelled like marijuana and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies tried to get in touch with the guest but were unable to reach him, according to the report.
The security officer asked deputies to take the package with them.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments