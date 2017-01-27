Bluffton High School student arrested, accused of making threatening statements

A student at Bluffton High School was arrested Friday morning after reportedly making threatening statements, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
Police investigators and school resource officers were on scene during the arrest. Investigators have since left the scene.
Joy Nelson, the Bluffton Police spokeswoman, delined Friday afternoon to release more details.
There was no evidence that any students or staff were in any immediate danger during the incident and the school was not placed on lockdown, Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster said Ffriday afternoon.
