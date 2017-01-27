Bluffton man charged with assaulting woman with a knife

A Bluffton man police say cut a woman with a knife during an arguement was arrested Wednesday by a US Marshals Service taskforce, the Bluffton Police Department reported.
Police allege Travis Orlando Dawkins, 31, cut the female victim on Jan. 17, leaving her with injuries to her hand and arm.
Bluffton Police enlisted the help of the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce to search for Dawkins, who was found and arrested in Okatie six days later, the release stated.
Dawkins was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and remains listed as an inmate at the Beaufort County Detention Center, court records show.
