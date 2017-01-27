Police: Yemassee robbery suspect armed with ‘large knife’ or ‘sword’ still at large

Yemassee police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a Family Dollar convenience store late Thursday night armed with a large knife or sword.
At around midnight, the suspect reportedly robbed the store at 301 Yemassee Highway and ran away toward the town of Yemassee.
The suspect is described a male in his early to mid 20s, between 5’6 and 5’10 with a medium complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes and a single white glove.
Yemassee Police encourage anyone who sees the suspect to dial 911 immediately.
This story will be updated.
