St. Helena man sought on attempted murder, weapon charges

St. Helena resident Wesley Lamar Washington is being sought on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime related to an incident on Storyteller Road, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.
Washington is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs185 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information may call Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Those with tips can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or text “TIPSC” with a message to 274637.
This story will be updated.
Comments