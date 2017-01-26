Crime & Public Safety

January 26, 2017 9:23 AM

St. Helena man sought on attempted murder, weapon charges

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

St. Helena resident Wesley Lamar Washington is being sought on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime related to an incident on Storyteller Road, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Washington is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs185 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information may call Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Those with tips can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or text “TIPSC” with a message to 274637.

This story will be updated.

