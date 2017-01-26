Hardeeville electronics store employee held at gunpoint by masked man

The Hardeeville Police Department is searching for a man accused of attempting to rob an electronics store at gunpoint on Wednesday.
The attempted robbery was reported by an employee of Oscar’s Electronics on Whyte Hardee Boulevard around 6:45 p.m., according to a Jasper County Sun Times news report.
Police said the employee was behind the store and was approached by a 6-foot-3- man wearing a black sweater. The man’s face was covered, the news report said.
The suspect allegedly demanded money and fired a shot before ran toward Sanders subdivision.
A search of the area was conducted with a tracking dog from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
This is the second time a store employee has been held at gunpoint this month. Oscar’s Electronics was also robbed Jan. 9.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments