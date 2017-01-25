Leafy car decal factors into marijuana charge against Bluffton man

It appears one 19-year-old Bluffton man wore his support for marijuana on his car, not his sleeve.
Unfortunately for him, one Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy took note Tuesday night.
The deputy pulled over the blue Toyota Yaris at 11:34 p.m. on Okatie Highway near Okatie Center Boulevard after he observed an out-of-order license plate light on the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office crime report.
Inside, the deputy saw two young men and a heavy “fog” filling the passenger compartment, the report states.
He also saw a marijuana leaf decal stuck on the dashboard, he reported.
The men told the officer the fog was “vape” and displayed a vaporizer pen, according to the report. They told the officer they were on their way from the Bluffton McDonald’s on Fording Island Rd. to a friend’s house, the report stated.
When the officer asked them to open the window, the driver blew smoke in his direction and the officer said he smelled “the distinct odor of marijuana.”
The deputy said he would search the vehicle and the driver reportedly handed over four grams of what appeared to be marijuana from a compartment near the driver’s door, the report states.
The driver was charged with simple possession of marijuana and allegedly admitted to the deputy he had purchased the drug while at the McDonald’s for $40, according to the report.
