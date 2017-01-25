Crime & Public Safety

January 25, 2017 8:23 AM

Bluffton Township Fire District annual chili dinner set for Sunday

Staff reports

The Bluffton Township Fire District will hold its annual chili dinner from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 199 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton.

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat chili, cornbread, a baked potato bar, dessert, and drinks, according to a fire district news release.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children.

A portion of the proceeds will help purchase uniforms for Bluffton Fire District Explorers, a program for young people interested in learning about careers in firefighting and emergency services, the release said.

For more information on the chili dinner, call 843-757-2800.

