Deputy tasered man outside Hilton Head assisted living center

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy tasered a 28-year-old man who reportedly threatened officers outside a Hilton Head Island assisted living center early Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the Brookdale Hilton Head Court memory care facility, 48 N. Main St., at about 4 a.m. in response to reports of a man yelling and punching property, the report stated.
The man appeared “sweaty” and was “acting very agitated” in the driveway, according to the report.
When the man spotted a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, a deputy reported the man punched a stop sign, continued yelling and repeatedly approached the car.
The sheriff’s deputy eventually unholstered his Taser and warned the man to stay back or he would be tasered, but the man continued to advance and said ‘give me that pistol,’ the sheriff’s report stated.
The deputy reported that the man lunged forward causing the deputy to deploy his Taser, stunning the man in the chest for about five seconds, according to the report.
The Taser appeared to have no affect, the officer reported. The man allegedly then punched the officer in the left forearm before another deputy tackled him, according to the report.
In the altercation, the deputy reported that he threw his Taser to the ground and it deployed for five seconds.
The incident report states that another officer then arrived and assisted with detaining and arresting the man.
The man was charged with public disorderly conduct and assault and battery and transported to Hilton Head Hospital.
The deputy reported that he sustained an eight-inch scrape to the forearm and thumb pain during the Jan. 21 incident.
