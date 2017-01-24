Vehicle stolen from Hilton Head retirement community turns up 500 miles away

A car stolen from a Hilton Head Island parking lot turned up a day later: 500 miles away and with three suspects inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The car, a 2001 red Subaru Forester, was reported stolen by its owner at about 5:00 p.m. Friday outside the Indigo Pines retirement community at 110 Gardner Drive, according to the report.
The owner, an Indigo Pines resident, told deputies he left the car the day before and believed it was unlocked, possibly with the keys in the glove box. A sheriff’s deputy recorded the car’s information and placed it into a database for stolen vehicles.
Enter: Miami.
The next day, an officer with the Miami Police Department found the car in fair condition, missing its keys and with three suspects inside, the report stated.
Somehow the vehicle got to the city, about a seven and a half hour drive from Hilton Head.
The three suspects inside included a minor who was charged with grand theft auto and two others, Luz Soto, 26, and Diana Soto, 27, who were both charged by the Miami police with trespassing, the report stated.
Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh
Comments