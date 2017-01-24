Crime report: Man gifts wife purse, finds a surprise inside

A Bluffton man claims he was surprised this week to find a stranger’s wallet inside a purse he gifted to his wife, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office crime report.
The man told deputies he purchased the purse at the Kate Spade store on Jan. 19, the report states.
But apparently the bag held an unexpected addition.
When the man gave his wife the purse Monday, she found a man’s brown wallet inside with various cards and a West Virginia identification belonging to a man in his 70s, according to the report.
The husband reported the found item to the sheriff’s office and deputies took the wallet into evidence.
