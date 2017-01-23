Suspect sought in Hilton Head tavern parking lot armed robbery

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occured in the parking lot of Cheap Seats Tavern on Hilton Head late Saturday night.
Shortly before midnight, a Hilton Head man left Cheap Seats and was talking to a friend in the parking lot when a man drove in, walked up to him, pointed a gun and said, “Give me all you got,” according to the police report.
The victim surrendered his wallet, which contained $300 in cash.
As the suspect left the scene, the victim tried to take a photo of the suspect’s car, but the image came out unclear because he was scared, the report said.
The victim described the suspect as an African-American man, roughly 6’1’’, with a small goatee.
The victim’s friend left before police arrived and did not provide a statement.
The investigation is ongoing, said Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
