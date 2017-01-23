Arrest made in parking lot fight at Hilton Head Middle School

The second suspect in a Nov. 1 disturbing schools incident at Hilton Head Middle School was arrested Friday morning at the Hilton Head Goodwill, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A spat in the school parking lot in November between Melissa Young and Lakika Brown, both of Hilton Head Island, led to the assault of a sheriff’s deputy who attempted to break up the fight, the report said. Both Young and Brown live at the same address, 11 Southwood Park Drive.
As Brown was entering the school, and Young was leaving, the two began to argue about their daughters, who “have had many issues at home with fights and bullying,” the report said. The women shouted profanities and began to body-bump each other, according to the report.
On Nov. 2, a judge issued arrest warrants for both women. Police arrested Brown at her home the same day.
“Attempts were made to locate this woman and this particular case took a little longer to find her,” spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday of Young.
He could not immediately provide the number of attempts made by police to locate Young over the past two and a half months.
The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail or a fine of not more than $1,000.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments