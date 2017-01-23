Crime & Public Safety

January 23, 2017 1:24 PM

Vacation rental available — unbeknownst to owner

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

A vacation home was up for rental on Craigslist, but without the owner’s permission, according to a report filed Jan. 18 with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman filed a report for suspicious activity after receiving a phone call from someone interested in renting her Palmetto Dunes property.

The woman told police she lists the property on a separate website, the only one through which she rents.

Police instructed the victim to report the false advertisement to Craigslist so it could be removed.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

