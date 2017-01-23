Vacation rental available — unbeknownst to owner

A vacation home was up for rental on Craigslist, but without the owner’s permission, according to a report filed Jan. 18 with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman filed a report for suspicious activity after receiving a phone call from someone interested in renting her Palmetto Dunes property.
The woman told police she lists the property on a separate website, the only one through which she rents.
Police instructed the victim to report the false advertisement to Craigslist so it could be removed.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
