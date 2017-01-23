Indecent exposure allegation at Bluffton Public Library investigated

Bluffton Police are seeking a suspect in connection with an indecent exposure incident last week near the Bluffton Public Library.
Around noon Jan. 20, a woman sitting in the library parking lot noticed an African-American man in the car next to hers “possibly performing an act of self-gratification,”according to the police report.
The woman immediately left the scene. So did the man, who drove his car toward some bushes in the library’s rear parking lot, the report said.
Library staff informed the police there are no exterior surveillance cameras. Staff also said they had not received any other similar suspicious reports.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments