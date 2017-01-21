More than $5,000 worth of items stolen in a locked home on Hilton Head Island

A woman filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after her purse, wallet, iPhone and iPad — items worth more than $5,000 — went missing Jan. 16 in her locked home on Hilton Head Island while she slept.
Before heading to bed, the woman told deputies she left these items on her kitchen table Jan. 15. When she woke up the next morning, her belongings were nowhere to be found.
The woman said all doors and windows were locked and there was no sign of forced entry. She said she waited to report the burglary to see if her items would turn up.
Deputies asked if anyone possessed keys to the woman’s home. She said she had loaned two keys, one to a family member and the other to a neighbor, but both had been returned to her prior to the incident.
No suspects were identified in the report, but chances are, this wasn’t a disappearing act.
