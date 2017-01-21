This bag didn’t go to the Hilton Head High lost and found — it went to the Sheriff’s Office

Walking along the track at Hilton Head High School, one would hope they wouldn’t find a bag of drugs.
But according to a report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, that’s exactly what happened.
An assistant principal at the school contacted deputies Wednesday afternoon after finding a bag of suspected marijuana on the running track surrounding the football field.
Law enforcement asked the principal if he knew anyone in the area who might be the owner of the bag and he said students were in the general area but not in the immediate vicinity of the bag.
Deputies took the .2 grams bag of suspected marijuana as evidence.
