Sea Pines resident reports $11,600 in fishing equipment stolen

A Hilton Head Island man reported the theft of $11,600 worth of fishing equipment on Tuesday.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim said he was in and out of his garage on Calibogue Cay Road in Sea Pines from 1 p.m. on Monday until he went to bed around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
During that time, he told a deputy that he did not lock all of the doors from the yard into his garage, the report said.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he noticed several of his custom fishing rods and reels were missing.
The stolen items include two Shimano Tiagra 80 WA reels, three Shimano Tiagra 130A reels, two Penn reels and five black and yellow custom fishing rods, the report said.
There was no sign of forced entry at the residence.
