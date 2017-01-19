Over $11,000 in building equipment stolen from Bluffton

Over $11,000 in building equipment has been stolen from a Bluffton job site.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, an employee of the Grayco Job Site on Fording Island Road reported the items stolen on Tuesday, but said security footage showed the thieves had taken the equipment on Jan. 11 between 8:20 p.m. and 9 p.m.
When a deputy looked at the footage, all that could be seen was a possibly white or silver Ford pickup truck, the report said. The deputy was unable to see the occupants of the vehicle.
Two Porta Cable framing guns, four Dewalt framing lasers, one Hilti surveying laser, two Stihl chop saws, two Hilti framing nailers, a Huske air compressor, three nail aprons with various hand tools, three Dewalt impact drills and four 100 foot extension cords with a combined value of $11,480 were taken.
