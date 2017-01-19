Driving around Jasper County on Friday night? The cops will be watching

Want to kick off the weekend safely and out of jail? Don’t drink and drive — especially on Jasper County roadways.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeland Police Department, Hardeeville Police Department and S.C. Highway Patrol are joining forces Friday evening to set up a series of sobriety checkpoints throughout the county.
The checkpoints are expected to be in place from about 7:30 p.m. Friday to about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doug Byrd said.
While specific locations of the checkpoints have yet to be determined — traffic volume and availability of personnel Friday evening will be factors in that decision — Byrd said the goal is to have a law enforcement presence at major intersections in all of the county’s municipalities.
“The primary purpose (of the checkpoints) is to stop intoxicated drivers — whether it be alcohol or drugs,” he said.
Byrd acknowledged the checkpoints can be a hassle for drivers, but said the various agencies intend to have as many officers on hand as possible to keep traffic flowing.
“The more officers we have present, the less of a traffic backup you end up with,” he said. “That helps minimize inconvenience for drivers who aren’t intoxicated.”
