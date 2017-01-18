Bomb threat called in to Bluffton Food Lion

A bomb threat disrupted life for shoppers and employees of the Kitties Crossing Food Lion in Bluffton on Wednesday night.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said an employee of the business received a call just before 9:20 p.m. from someone who threatened to blow up the business, a news release said.
Investigators from the department's explosive ordinance team were searching the business, the release said.
People were asked to avoid the area of Kitties Crossing during the incident.
By 9:45 p.m., the search had been completed and revealed no explosives at the store, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments