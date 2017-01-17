Sheriff’s Office seeks help in 2010 Hilton Head unsolved murder

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify any suspects involved in the 2010 death of a Hilton Head Island woman.
Eleanor McLeod, 84, was found dead in her Sandalwood Terrace apartment on Jan. 17, 2010, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
McLeod was wheelchair bound and relied heavily on caregivers and friends to assist her, the release said. McLeod’s apartment was also left unlocked frequently and was also unlocked on the day of her death, the release said.
A forensic autopsy revealed that McLeod was strangled to death with a ligature, the release said.
A person of interest was identified and interviewed, but no charges were filed as investigators’ suspicions fell short of the probable cause needed to make an arrest.
Anyone with information about the cold case may contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or by emailing robertb@bcgov.net.
Anonymous tips may also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
