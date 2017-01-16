Burglary leaves home heavily damaged; 4 of 6 suspects identified

A Hilton Head Island residence was “heavily damaged” during a Sunday burglary that ended with a SWAT team response and the arrest of six individuals, including two juveniles, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Department spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said neighbors first alerted officers to the burglary taking place at 11 Periwinkle Lane. Four of the suspects were arrested as they exited the house, while two remained inside.
There were no residents at the home at the time of the burglary, which occurred about 5 p.m., Bromage said.
“Best practice is that we clear the house safely, so we brought out a SWAT team and did that,” Bromage said.
No one was injured, a news release stated.
Four adults were charged with 2nd degree burglary and simple possession of marijuana. This includes Allyssa Solomon, 23; Jose Paz, 18; Arnold Paz-Valladres, 18; and Anthony Ceballos, 18.
Bromage said the two juveniles are being held at the South Carolina Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia. Both are being petitioned to appear before the Beaufort County Family Court on 2nd degree burglary charges.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the suspects are connected to previous burglaries in the county, Bromage said.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
