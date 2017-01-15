SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Jan. 15, 2017, engaged in an hourslong standoff with two alleged burglars who had barricaded themselves inside a Hilton head home, at 11 Periwinkle Lane. The SWAT members made entry into the home around 5 p.m., and took the suspects into custody. Four others inside the home were taken into custody when authorities arrived on scene around 3 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release and neighbors. The identities of the suspects, and the charges they face, are not yet available, as the incident is under investigation.