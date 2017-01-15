SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Jan. 15, 2017, engaged in an hourslong standoff with two alleged burglars who had barricaded themselves inside a Hilton head home, at 11 Periwinkle Lane. The SWAT members made entry into the home around 5 p.m., and took the suspects into custody. Four others inside the home were taken into custody when authorities arrived on scene around 3 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release and neighbors. The identities of the suspects, and the charges they face, are not yet available, as the incident is under investigation.
John McCann is a single father of a 20-year-old, so when he set out to buy $1,330 worth of toys for the Bluffton Police Department toy drive, he needed a little help in picking out the right toys. That help turned out to be the young daughter of Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson. Here, he describes the shopping spree on Dec. 13, 2016.

The Bluffton Police Department has added two new public safety cameras on S.C. 46 at the New River Bridge. Installed in early December, the cameras will allow the department to view vehicles entering and exiting Town limits, department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. The latest additions are part of a comprehensive plan between the Town and Police Department to expand the cameras "throughout all of Town limits."

Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer resulted in a fatality on Dec. 12, 2016, at S.C. 170 and Tidewatch Drive in Okatie.

