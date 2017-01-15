SWAT responds to Hilton Head Island burglary call; there might be more suspects in the house

Four suspects were detained Sunday afternoon when the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on Periwinkle Lane on Hilton Head Island.
Deputies believe there might still be two suspects inside the home, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The SWAT team responded to the scene and neighbors and those in the Folly Field Road area should expect increased law enforcement presence until everything is resolved.
According to the release, there is no threat to the public and the area is contained.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
