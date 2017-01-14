Crime & Public Safety

January 14, 2017 5:44 PM

Woman allegedly pushes drugs, not dessert, onto customers at local restaurant

Posted by Madison Hogan

Usually when you go to a restaurant, you’re there because a business sells food.

But a woman on Hilton Head Island allegedly came to a local restaurant to sell drugs Thursday.

According to a report filed with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a witness told law enforcement a woman was attempting to sell illegal drugs at mid-island restaurant and that she smelled strongly of marijuana.

When law enforcement found the woman described by the witness nearby and asked her for her license, a suspected marijuana cigarette fell from her pocket.

In the woman’s backpack, deputies discovered a mason jar filled with plastic baggies and some loose marijuana, along with a clear baggie containing 5.7 grams of cocaine. Police also found a wallet that did not belong to the woman in her backpack.

The woman was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

