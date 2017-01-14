Man solves traffic stop issue on Hilton Head Island by eating his marijuana

With the news of legalized cannabis in many states comes tales of the different versions and concoctions for cannabis edibles, or food infused with marijuana.
From pot brownies to peach rings to breakfast cereals, there’s a range of diversity within the edibles department.
But that’s not the type of marijuana one man ingested on Hilton Head Island on Friday.
Law enforcement pulled over a man driving a silver Nissan 350Z on Mathews Drive near Shrimp Lane around 8:26 p.m. for a broken headlight, according to a report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
When approaching the vehicle, the deputy noted the distinct smell of marijuana coming from the car and that the driver appeared to be “very nervous,” “sweating profusely (and) did not make eye contact with (the deputy) while trying to to speak.”
The deputy asked the driver to exit his car and began to search him. The report states law enforcement discovered a tobacco blunt in the man’s front right pants pocket.
Law enforcement asked the man to open his mouth and stick out his tongue. The deputy reported seeing bits of green plant in the man’s mouth and “it appeared that (the suspect) had eaten a quantity of marijuana while (the deputy) was initiating (the) traffic stop.”
A brown blunt filled with green plant material and a small amount of suspected marijuana was found within the car.
The man was arrested for simple possession of marijuana.
