Sisters spend more than $2,100 on vacation rental that doesn’t exist

A pair of sisters were expecting a nice, long vacation on Hilton Head Island.
Instead, they spent $2,125 to rent a condo that doesn’t exist.
The sisters found the rental property online and began emailing late last year with a man named “Mike,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
Mike requested that one of the sisters put down an $825 reservation to rent a condo from late January to early April.
“Mike sent her a contract confirming her reservation, however it did not have a property listed,” the report said.
The man sent one of the sisters pictures of the alleged condo they had paid to reserve, “but she was suspicious the photos were not all from the same property,” according to the reports
Despite their suspicions, the sisters gave Mike a credit card number. He charged another $1,300 to that card between early December and earlier this week, the report said.
Prior to the start of the rental period, Mike told the sisters “the unit was occupied by someone who was displaced by Hurricane Matthew,” according to the report.
This was the final straw for the sisters, who “canceled their reservation with Mike suspecting they had been tricked.”
