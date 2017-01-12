Woman charged with leaving scene of Hilton Head crash; admits drug use

A Bluffton woman was arrested after she allegedly was involved in a Monday crash on Hilton Head Island, fled the area and later told investigators she used cocaine and marijuana prior to the wreck.
The crash happened at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Yacht Cove Drive around 8:50 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When the responding deputy arrived, paramedics at the scene said the sole occupant and driver of one of the vehicles involved had ran into the Yacht Cove neighborhood.
The two people in the other vehicle involved were being treated at the scene for injuries and were eventually taken to a hospital, the report said.
The driver of that vehicle told the deputy she was driving westbound on William Hilton Parkway when a vehicle failed to yield as she tried to make a left turn, the report said.
She went to check on the driver of the other vehicle after the collision and saw the female suspect leave the scene.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed marijuana and a smoking pipe, the report said.
Another deputy who responded to the scene found the suspected driver and took her to see the paramedics.
As she was examined, deputies heard her say she had used cocaine and marijuana prior to the crash, the report said.
The woman later told deputies she had left the scene to walk to her ex-boyfriend’s house because she “didn’t know what to do and had never been in an accident before,”
The woman was charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident resulting injuries and no proof of insurance - all misdemeanor charges, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center’s website.
She was booked at the detention center on Monday and released on Wednesday.
